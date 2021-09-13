AV-Comparatives releases roundup of stalkerware research

Blogpost describes the nature of stalkerware, its recent growth, and efforts being made to stop it

AV-Comparatives is proud to contribute to the campaign against stalkerware by means of its detection tests.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security-testing lab AV-Comparatives has released a roundup of recent developments in the field of stalkerware. As described in the article, stalkerware is secretly installed on a victim’s device (typically a mobile phone), and allows the stalker to remotely monitor the victim’s calls, messages, photos and other files, and – if the device’s GPS function is enabled – physical location.

The post goes on to describe the recent growth of stalkerware use, and efforts by both governmental and non-governmental organisations to curb the problem. These include collaboration between violence protection centres and cybersecurity experts, in order to create psychologically appropriate awareness campaigns, share perpetrator profiles and data on stalkerware, and promote digital protection through antivirus software (AV products). The blogpost also notes the first successful legal action against a stalkerware vendor.

Finally, the results of AV-Comparatives’ stalkerware detection tests are discussed. These illustrate how effective different antivirus apps are at detecting stalkerware and warning the device owner appropriately.

The full blogpost can be read here:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/spotlight-on-security-digital-stalking-roundup/#more-34156

AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. It also holds the EICAR certification as a “Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab”.

AV-Comparatives releases roundup of stalkerware research

