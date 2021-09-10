Route 4045 Hitzel Hill Road Closure Extended in Bell Acres

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Hitzel Hill Road (Route 4045) in Bell Acres Borough, Allegheny County, has been extended.

Shoulder reconstruction work began on August 23, requiring the full closure of a portion of Hitzel Hill Road. Due to prior weather conditions, the road will continue to be closed to traffic through Monday, September 20. Traffic will continue to detour via Big Sewickley Creek Road and Camp Meeting Road Extension.

PennDOT maintenance crews is conducting the shoulder reconstruction work. Please use caution when traveling in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

