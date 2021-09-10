USA Wheelchair Football League to Host Inaugural Tournament September 10-12 in Scottsdale, Arizona

USA Wheelchair Football Player Catching the Ball USA Wheelchair Football Player Goes Up For A Catch

More than 100 athletes from 8 teams to travel to national competition

The Bob Woodruff Foundation and the NFL were so proud to support the development and expansion of the USAWFL, and we cannot wait to cheer on these athletes as they compete in the inaugural tournament” — Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The USA Wheelchair Football League ( USAWFL ), a program of Move United, will host the inaugural competition tournament on September 10-12 in partnership with Ability 360 Sports and Fitness and the Abilities Expo.More than 100 athletes, including veterans with disabilities, will travel from 8 cities to compete in the tournament. The athletes have been working towards this since the announcement of the USA Wheelchair Football League at the NFL Draft in April 2020.Competition will kick off on Friday morning, September 10 at 10:00 AM with two fields running concurrently from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. Sunday, September 12 will culminate in a championship game at 11:30 AM. Attendance to the Abilities Expo is free and fans can register to come cheer on their team at abilities.com/phoenix.“While we’ve been waiting more than a year to host our first tournament, the players have been chomping at the bit to get out on the gridiron and show what they can do,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. “This competition is the launching point for athletes with disabilities who want to get off the sidelines and into the game.”The USAWFL is made possible thanks to generous support from the NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation Salute to Service partnership “Healthy Lifestyles and Creating Community” grant. In addition to supporting the USAWFL’s competitive teams, the grant provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education and learn-to-play clinics.Founded with four teams in Chicago, Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Phoenix, in 2019, the USAWFL’s growth in 2021 expanded programming to teams in Birmingham, Alabama, Buffalo, New York, Cleveland, Ohio, Tampa, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana.“The Bob Woodruff Foundation and the NFL were so proud to support the development and expansion of the USAWFL, and now we cannot wait to cheer on these athletes as they compete in the inaugural tournament in Arizona this month,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “Wheelchair football is a groundbreaking, high-octane adaptive sport. It’s exciting to play. It’s fun to watch. And it’s helping athletes with disabilities, including veterans, redefine what’s possible.”More information about the league and opportunities to get involved can be found at usawfl.org.

USA Wheelchair Football League