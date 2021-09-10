Maine FrontLine WarmLine Available to Support School Staff

The Maine FrontLine WarmLine is a phone support service that provides Maine’s essential health care workers, first responders, and school staff with help in managing the stress of providing essential services during our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The volunteers on the other end of the line are available to help callers address concerns with anxiety, irritability, poor sleep, grief or worry and, if needed, connect them with additional supports.

The FrontLine WarmLine is available from 8 AM to 8 PM, 7 days a week by calling (207) 221-8196 or Text the word “frontline” to 898-211 for support.

As Maine’s schools have faced multiple challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and school staff are working tirelessly to provide education and support services to children across Maine. The work of providing these services during the COVID-19 pandemic can take an emotional toll on those who are juggling their own families, the creation of multiple curricula, nutrition programming, providing social emotional support, cleaning and other facilities needs, and transportation to and from school, among the multiple other support services that students receive at school. It is equally imperative that these heroic education staff member are provided with support and resources to continue in their professions.

The FrontLine/WarmLine is staffed by volunteer professionals activated through Maine Responds, which includes licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, clinical counselors, social workers, and nurse practitioners. It launched in April 2020 as a joint effort of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Maine Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Maine Association of Psychiatric Physicians, Opportunity Alliance, Maine Psychological Association, the Maine Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, Maine Department of Education, the Maine Education Association (MEA), and MEA Retired.

The FrontLine WarmLine is a central component of the Maine DHHS Office of Behavioral Health’s StrengthenME program, which supports mental health and resiliency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those who are not health care workers, first responders or school staff but are experiencing emotional distress, several other 24/7 resources are available: