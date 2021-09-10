WEBINAR SERIES: Deeper Learning Through The Arts

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) for for a free Professional Learning Series for educators of all content areas and grade levels!

Students are more likely to make meaning and gain understanding when they link new information to prior knowledge, relate facts to “big ideas,” explore essential questions, and apply their learning in new contexts. Where does arts integration fit in this process? By bringing the best practices of artists into the classroom as learning tools, students and teachers identify what quality work is and how to produce it in each subject area. Working together to craft meaning, teachers, artists and students become powerful partners in search of understanding.

This workshop series will provide strategies that empower teachers and artists to collaboratively design meaningful learning experiences for all students. Teachers will explore how integrating arts into education can help students:

cultivate life-long habits of mind.

foster deep and personal understandings of standards-based math, science, social studies, language arts and fine arts.

develop powerfully articulate voices for expression.

Four Sessions – 2 hours each session: