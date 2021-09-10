Resources and Information about Protecting Student Privacy

Federal and state laws regulate the privacy of student education records. These laws apply to all schools that receive funds under an applicable program of the U.S. Department of Education (DOE). With this in mind, the Maine DOE has put together a toolkit of links to information, resources, and training for district administrators and school employees to use as a quick reference for information and contacts related to student data privacy.

In addition to having links to information about the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and other federal and state laws that protect student privacy, there are also training videos, resources and guidance from U.S. DOE about understanding what student privacy is as well as other more in-depth tutorials about everything from virtual learning to integrated data systems.

The toolkit also features state level resources such as the Maine Student Privacy Alliance (MSPA), in addition to more student privacy resources from U.S. DOE, both specifically for district administrators but also for early childhood educators, education technology vendors, parents and students, postsecondary school officials, and researchers.

For further questions about student data privacy, contact U.S. DOE Student Privacy Help Desk (Toll-Free): 1-855-249-3072