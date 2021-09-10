Submit Release
Attorney General Stein Continues to Push for Hospital Transparency

For Immediate Release: Friday, September 10, 2021

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today wrote several hospital administrators about their hospitals’ work toward compliance with CMS regulations to improve price transparency for patients. Today’s letters come after the North Carolina Department of Justice has reviewed responses to the Attorney General’s June 2, 2021, letter on the same topic. Attorney General Stein’s statement is below:

“I appreciate the efforts of hospitals and their employees to keep patients healthy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and I urge everyone to get a vaccine. I am also grateful for the progress hospitals and the North Carolina Healthcare Association have made toward compliance with pricing transparency regulations. This information is incredibly important to consumers so they can shop around and hold down health care costs.

“In my follow-up letters, I’ve asked hospital administrators to provide me with any updates they have about their work toward compliance since they last provided information. My office will continue to work with hospitals to ensure that patients have access to the information they need to make the right choices for their care and their wallets.”

