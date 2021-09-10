Antares Audio Technologies Hires Jeff Wright As Its Chief Operating Officer
Wright joins CEO Steve Berkley and senior leadership team to lead Antares’s next phase of growthSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privately-held Antares Audio Technologies, owner of the world-famous Auto-Tune® suite of vocal processing tools, announced that veteran technology executive Jeff Wright has joined the company in a newly created Chief Operating Officer position. Over the last three years Jeff was the VP for Business Strategy & Operations at Dropbox, and prior to that was a senior executive with Autodesk in a range of leadership positions over a 15-year tenure. At Antares Jeff is directing all GTM activities, business partnerships, and finance and administration.
Jeff is an accomplished operating executive with deep experience in leading digital transformations. Antares, led by its flagship Auto-Tune® SaaS and perpetual license offerings, is experiencing strong growth as the democratization of music content creation accelerates around the world.
“We are coming off a period of record growth and profitability for the company and see significant opportunities ahead. Jeff joins us at a pivotal time to give us greater leadership capacity to move faster, smarter, and better, and to speed decision making to best serve our growing cohort of customers,” said CEO Steve Berkley.
About Antares Audio Technologies
Antares Audio Technologies is the leading developer and music-industry standard for pitch correction and vocal processing. For over 20 years, Auto-Tune® has transformed the studios, stages, and devices for artists, engineers, and producers across genres. In addition to Auto-Tune®, Antares offers a powerful vocal production suite that includes key and scale detection, microphone/vocal modeling, harmonizers, and other vocal effects available through perpetual license or subscription. Auto-Tune® plug-ins are compatible with all leading DAWs and audio interfaces. Learn more at www.antarestech.com.
