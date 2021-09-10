Double Fatal Rt 105 Sheldon (updated PR will be sent soon)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A203546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: VSP St Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/10/2021 Approximately 0136 hours
STREET: Rt 105
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Between Woods Hill Rd and Mill St
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: N/A
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal X2, 1 in critical
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/10/2021 at approximately 0136 hours Troopers from the St Albans State
Police Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Rt 105 in Sheldon.
When first responders arrived on scene, they found 2 occupants of the vehicle
deceased and another occupant in critical condition. Members of the Vermont
State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and assisted with
the investigation.
Initial investigation found that the only vehicle involved in the crash, was
traveling East bound on Rt 105 in Sheldon. The vehicle crossed the center of the
roadway and went over an embankment on the west bound side of Rt 105. The
vehicle struck several trees. One of the passengers was transported to UVM
Medical Center in critical condition.
Currently the investigation is still active. Updated press release will be sent
as soon as notifications have been made.
Sheldon Fire Department, AmCare Rescue and Swanton Police Department assisted
with the incident.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the St Albans State
Police Barracks.
