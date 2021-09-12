SPACE VIEW, a Space Tech Company, Establishes New R&D Bases in Aizuwakamatsu and Minamisoma Cities, Fukushima Prefecture
Realization of smart cities using satellite data, launch of business using remote sensing, and full-scale start of local development.FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN, September 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (President: Junichi Kato, Head Office: Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter "SPACE VIEW"), a company engaged in the development of CUBESAT, satellite data analysis, and research and development using remote sensing technology, has established new research and development bases in Aizu Wakamatsu City and Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture.
In the future, we will accelerate development and co-creation at the three bases mentioned above, plus the Tokyo headquarters, and strive to become a leading company in the creation of new services utilizing satellite data and space-related technologies. In doing so, we would be more than happy to work hand in hand not only with companies interested in Space Tech, but also with people involved in disaster prevention, crime prevention, and tourism.
We are also actively recruiting interns from U-turn, I-turn, and local universities (Aizu University and Fukushima University), so if you are interested, please contact us at the address below.
・Background of the establishment of the base
Since its establishment in November2020, SPACE VIEW has been seeking ways to enhance the sustainability and development of the space industry, aiming to reduce and eliminate industrial barriers to satellite utilization by individuals as well as corporations, and to promote co-creation and collaboration by solving development issues.
In order to achieve this goal, we believe it is imperative to further refine the technology that we can provide, and most importantly, to realize a flagship initiative from our company, which is why we decided to open two offices simultaneously.
・Mission of each location
While the name "Space Tech" tends to focus on the promotion of mass-level policies, we at SPACE VIEW believe that the key to the widespread propagation of technology is "a future in which satellite data and remote sensing are utilized as a matter of course in the promotion of smart cities, regional development, and reconstruction support". We believe that this is the key to the widespread spread of the technology. Therefore, we have set the following missions for each center, and will promote both development and demonstration.
Aizuwakamatsu City: We aim to build a digital twin that combines open data, GIS (Geographic Information System), and satellite location information, as well as a service platform for robots and drones, and to realize services for disaster prevention, crime prevention, and tourism using remote sensing.
Minamisoma City: We aim to support regional development and reconstruction based on co- creation and collaboration with local companies. We will conduct a series of demonstration experiments in the robot test field and the robot demonstration field, accumulate demonstration data, and aim to realize services for disaster prevention and crime prevention using remote sensing.
・Outline of the new base
Minamisoma Office
45-245 Sukakeba, Kaibama, Haramachi-ku, Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture Minamisoma City Industrial Creation Center
Building B, Block 7
Aizuwakamatsu Office
8-29 Gyoninmachi, Aizuwakamatsu City, Fukushima Prefecture
Gyoninmachi Satellite Office No.1
・Contact Information
If you have any questions related to the above, please contact us.
General Manager: Ryohei Fukunaga
E-mail address: r.fukunaga@spacexview.earth
Phone number: 080-1276-1619
・About SPACE VIEW PTE. LTD.
SPACE VIEW, Inc. was established with the mission to create new services using satellite data
and space-related technologies, and to build a foundation for innovation in all industries.
By improving prediction accuracy through research and development in the fields of remote sensing, data mining, machine learning, and space, we are working to optimize industry and create a society where people can lead rich and comfortable daily lives.
In addition to this release, we are planning to launch a satellite parts portal, a use case portal focusing on satellite data utilization, and a gateway for robots and drones to interact with the digital world and the real world.
U R L : https://spacexview.earth/ja/
Company Name: SPACE VIEW PTE. LTD.
Representative : Junichi Kato, Representative Director and CEO
Locations:
Headquarters: 160 Robinson Road #24–09 Singapore 068914
Japan Branch Office: 4–5 M.A ROPPONGI BLD 3F, Roppongi, Minato ku, Tokyo, Japan 1060032
India R&D: Flat No.12, 2nd Floor, Mount Unique, 62, A Pedder Rd, Bombay, Mumbai, Mumbai City, Maharashtra, India, 400026
Established: November 2020
Ryohei Fukunaga
Space View
+81 80-1276-1619
