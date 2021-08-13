Space View Pte. Ltd. Has Launched Japan’s Largest Information Portal
Space View Pte. Ltd. A space tech company based in Singapore, has launched Japan’s largest information portal specialized in Cubesat and satellite components.
We had launched a series of services which aimed to optimize the industry, and create a society where people improved their quality of life.”ROBINSON ROAD, SINGAPORE, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space View Pte. Ltd. situated at the heart of Singapore, is a space venture that solves global issues by Space x Technology was established in October 2020.
— Junichi Kato
Space View is engaged in Cubesat development, satellite data analysis, and research and development that makes full use of remote sensing technology. Space View has the largest information portal site specializing in satellite components in Japan.
Shortly after their establishment, in July 2021, Space View announced that they had released a new portal site (https://spacexview.shop/) which will lead and contribute to the space tech field industry and promote satellite data utilization.
The Space View store offers a wide range of space grade electronic components, subsystems, control systems and products related to satellite manufacturing.
“We had launched a series of services which aimed to optimize the industry, and create a society where people improved their quality of life.” said Mr Junichi Kato — CEO of Space View Pte. Ltd.
The company aims to provide a new service in the New Space era by cubesat development, R&D, satellite data analysis and remote sensing technology with the vision of optimizing industry and creating a society where people feel their quality of life, by improving prediction accuracy through AI.
Space View Pte. Ltd. thought that they needed an environment where the potential clients could access highly accurate information and plans to build a simple platform with an easy process of developing satellites and launching satellites in order to enhance the sustainable development of the new space industry.
They aim to lower the entry barriers not only for companies but also for individuals to utilize satellites, and to establish an infrastructure that many people can solve the development issues.
URL : https://spacexview.earth/
Company Name : SPACE VIEW PTE. LTD.
CEO : Junichi Kato
Headquarter : 160 Robinson Road #24–09 Singapore 068914
Japan : 4–5 M.A ROPPONGI BLD 3F, Roppongi, Minato ku, Tokyo, Japan 1060032
India : Flat No12, 2nd Floor, Mount Unique, 62, A Pedder Rd, Bombay, Mumbai, Mumbai City, Maharashtra, India, 400026
Established : October 2020
Ryohei Fukunaga
Space View
+81 80-1276-1619
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter