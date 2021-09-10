Best-selling author, healer and trainer, Wendy De Rosa, answers questions live this Sunday on Clubhouse

Becoming an Empowered Empath by Wendy De Rosa Wendy De Rosa international intuitive energy healer, speaker, teacher, and author. Author, Speaker, TV Host, and co-founder of OM Heals and MetaBizics Jennifer K. Hill Moon Cho is a YouTube influencer with over 270,000 organic subscribers on YouTube and is co-founder of OM Heals

Empaths are here to help raise consciousness, leading by example with true sensitivity and heart.” — Wendy De Rosa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International intuitive energy healer, speaker, teacher, and author, as well as creator of the School of Intuitive Studies, Wendy De Rosa, joins Moon Cho and Jennifer K. Hill for a live interview on Clubhouse this Sunday at 11am PT in their OM Heals Club.

People who attend can ask questions live during the interview. Wendy will discuss her new book The Empowered Empath, as well as how people can deepen their own intuitive powers.

About Wendy De Rosa

Wendy De Rosa is the author of Becoming an Empowered Empath. The founder of The

School of Intuitive Studies, she has been helping empaths develop intuition and experience

personal transformation for over two decades. Wendy is a popular faculty member at the

Shift Network and has filmed two programs for MindValley’s spiritual growth channel.

She lives in Longmont, Colorado. Visit her online at

http://www.SchoolOfIntuitiveStudies.com.

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer is a solo entrepreneur who sold her legal staffing company in 2018 to Marcum LLP. She hosts TV shows on Awake TV on higher consciousness with such influential guests as Deepak Chopra, Bruce Lipton, et al. She is also regularly speaks at conferences around the world on spirituality and leadership, and has authored of two books. One on spiritual tools to achieve a successful life and another on career development and finding purpose.

About Moon Cho

Moon is a spiritual and holistic influencer on YouTube with over 280,000 organic subscribers. Prior to being an influencer, Moon worked in various producing and operational roles in the entertainment industry, including being the Director of Operations for Christopher Coppola’s EARS XXI Studios in Hollywood. Moon has been practicing meditation and holistic healing modalities for 20 years. She has a BA from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY.

About OM Heals

OM Heals’ mission is to provide access to energy medicine practitioners to millions of people around the world who are seeking holistic and alternative ways to support their mind, body and soul through our telehealth platform. To this end, in collaboration with leading scientists and practitioners from around the globe, we plan to educate consumers regarding the science behind energy medicine based on quantum physics research that shows we are 99.9999% energy and only .0001% physical matter form.