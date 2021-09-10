Gov. Cox issues statement on President Biden’s vaccine mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 9, 2021) — Gov. Cox issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate:
“Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing people can do right now to protect ourselves and our community and reduce the spread of the Delta variant. While we support efforts that encourage vaccinations, we have serious concerns about the legality of the order.”
