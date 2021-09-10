Derby Barracks // DUI - Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503128
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/09/2021 @ approximately 1442 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: E Albany RD, Barton
VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal
ACCUSED: Edmund Ryan
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
VEHICLE #1
MAKE: Toyota
MODEL: Rav
YEAR: 2016
COLOR: Orange
INJURIES: suspected minor injuries
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash with the occupant entrapped. The operator was identified as Edmund Ryan (Age 68 of Albany), who was subsequently transported to North Country Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Investigation revealed that Ryan was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ryan was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Ryan was subsequently released on citation to appear in Orleans County District Court on 10/26/2021 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge of DUI – Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2021 at 1000
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov