Derby Barracks // DUI - Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503128

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2021 @ approximately 1442 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E Albany RD, Barton

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal

ACCUSED: Edmund Ryan

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

VEHICLE #1

MAKE: Toyota

MODEL: Rav

YEAR: 2016

COLOR: Orange

INJURIES: suspected minor injuries

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash with the occupant entrapped. The operator was identified as Edmund Ryan (Age 68 of Albany), who was subsequently transported to North Country Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Investigation revealed that Ryan was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ryan was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Ryan was subsequently released on citation to appear in Orleans County District Court on 10/26/2021 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge of DUI – Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2021 at 1000

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov