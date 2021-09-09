Route 28 Electrical Work Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing electrical work on Route 28 in various municipalities in Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 13 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur as needed in various locations on Route 28 between the Millvale (Exit 3B) and Harmar (Exit 11) interchanges weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late September. Crews will conduct work to replace the lighting luminaries in each direction on Route 28.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Bronder Technical Company will conduct the work.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #