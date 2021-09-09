PennDOT Litter Cleanup Next Week on I-83 in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County should be alert for PennDOT maintenance crews removing litter along Interstate 83 in Dauphin County next week.

This work will be performed in both directions of I-83 between 3 AM and 5:30 AM Monday, September 13, through Wednesday, September 15. This work includes picking up large debris, shoulder cleanup and shoulder sweeping operations from the Eisenhower Interchange to the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge.

Motorists should be alert and are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, and watch for workers and equipment near the roadway.

For more information on how the public can help with anti-littering efforts to keep our state highways clean see PennDOT’s Roadside Beautification webpage. Photos of department-force and volunteer cleanups, informational graphics, and videos from Wolf Administration officials discouraging litter are available in PennDOT’s Litter-Beautification Media Center.

