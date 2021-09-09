Bridge Repairs Begin Next Week on Erdman Road in Dauphin County

Bridge to be closed starting Monday, September 13

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to begin a bridge repair project next week on Erdman Road (Route 1013) in Lykens Township, Dauphin County. The bridge spans Pine Creek between Klingers Church Road and Lubolds School Road.

The bridge will be closed Monday, September 13, so crews can repair the bridge and wing walls. The work is expected to be completed and the bridge open to traffic by Friday, October 1. In the meantime, a detour will be in place using Luxemburg Road (Route 4002), Bellevue Road (Route 1011) and Center Street (Route 1013).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###