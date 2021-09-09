M-136 closed over Black River in St. Clair County for bridge deck work Sept. 10 - 13

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: St. Clair County

HIGHWAY: M-136

CLOSEST CITY: Avoca

ESTIMATED DATE: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete bridge deck overlay work at M-136 over the Black River in St. Clair County. This work is part of a $1.3 million investment to complete various bridge improvements including resurfacing, joint replacements, railing replacement, concrete patching, and repairs to the bridge approach.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing the bridge and detouring traffic via Fargo Road, Norman Road, and Wildcat Road from Sept. 10 to 13. Following the closure, traffic will return to its previous configuration, using a temporary signal to maintain one lane in each direction.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will complete structural improvements and the driving surface, extending the life of the roadway.