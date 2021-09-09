Serial Killers and Infamous Monsters Coloring Book Novel for Mature Audiences
Serial killers: a mixture of abnormal psychological features resulting in a distinctive classification of their own. A Serial Killers Coloring Book.
This book deals with the subject of serial killers and their crimes. It is designed to educate and inform, not to dignify actions. ”SAINT LOUIS, MO, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This book details a bad side of humanity. SERIAL KILLERS and THEIR CRIMES. Designed to educate and inform NOT to dignify or glorify in any regard. These are REAL MURDERS who have willingly chose to hurt real people.
— N. Wayne Bell - Publisher
Serial killers: a mixture of abnormal psychological features resulting in a distinctive classification of their own. Deranged humans, often with parental issues, that manifest into a psychological gratification for murder as the usual motive for serial killing. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) states that the motives of serial killers can include anger, thrill-seeking, financial gain, and attention seeking. Not to exclude an inherit evil rarely matched by the most onerous of people. The murders may be attempted or completed in a similar fashion every time. The victims may have something in common, for example, demographic profile, appearance, gender or race. Serial killers are frightening humans that in indeed are the center of many true to life nightmares. This book contains astonishment with some of the world’s most hated and loved killers, illustrated detail, including Serial Killer Trading Cards and the song by Shaytan Music.
People loath and love serial killers, giving them a cult-like following from those with a morbid fascination often resulting in an obsession. With their morbid historical crimes etched in history, law enforcement, psychiatrists, family members, FBI profilers, haters and lovers have tried to get into their minds to discover the nature of the crime and what made them tick. Inside this graphic novel coloring book, you’ll discover dozens of the world’s most notorious serial killers. The book also includes cards with images of notorious serial killers.
Availability: Usually ships in 2-4 business days.
ISBN: 978-1-61953-452-0
ISMN:979-0-58096-000-9
ISRC: QZ-9FM-21-00012
8.5" wide x 11" tall
44 pages of art with 4 pages of Trading Cards
Song page by Shaytan Music with lyrics.
N. Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-725-1452
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook