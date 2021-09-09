Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,714 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303563

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                             

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/4/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cram Hill Rd, Roxbury

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Hunter Tabor                                              

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09-08-21 at approximately 1055 hours, VSP-Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault which took place on 9/4/21.  On 9/9/21, after an investigation, Tabor was subsequently issued a citation and released to answer for the offense of domestic assault, a violation of Vermont Statues Annotated 1042. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2021 at 1230 hours           

COURT: VT Superior Court Criminal Division Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.