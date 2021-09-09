VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303563

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/4/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cram Hill Rd, Roxbury

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Hunter Tabor

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09-08-21 at approximately 1055 hours, VSP-Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault which took place on 9/4/21. On 9/9/21, after an investigation, Tabor was subsequently issued a citation and released to answer for the offense of domestic assault, a violation of Vermont Statues Annotated 1042.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: VT Superior Court Criminal Division Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

