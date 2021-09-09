Middlesex Barracks
CASE#: 21A303563
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/4/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cram Hill Rd, Roxbury
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Hunter Tabor
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09-08-21 at approximately 1055 hours, VSP-Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault which took place on 9/4/21. On 9/9/21, after an investigation, Tabor was subsequently issued a citation and released to answer for the offense of domestic assault, a violation of Vermont Statues Annotated 1042.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: VT Superior Court Criminal Division Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov
