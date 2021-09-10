COOPER’S HAWK WINERY & RESTAURANTS BOOSTS HIRING

Cooper's Hawk Perks

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced the creation and availability of new full and part time positions across all locations.

DOWNER'S GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITERD STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a leading modern casual restaurant and home to the world’s largest wine club today announced the creation and availability of new full and part time positions across all locations. Prospects are encouraged to join a burgeoning organization that sees employees like family, supporting growth and professional development with incentive programs that set every employee on a path to success (and management, if desired).

Cooper’s Hawk, which has 46 locations across 10 states, prides itself on rewarding Team Members who reflect the company’s values: “We care about people, we are different, we are committed to being the best, and we have fun and celebrate,” says VP, Talent Acquisition, Claire Domark. “Our Community of Team Members is our family. We are committed to providing a rewarding work environment that encourages professional growth and are constantly looking for new ways to engage with and reward Team Members that uphold our values.”

Because Cooper’s Hawk cares about its Team members, they offer the following benefits, perks and incentives that include:

• Industry competitive pay

• Medical, Dental, Vision, Wellness Program

• Paid time off

• Employee Assistance Program

• Cooper’s Hawk Credits to spend on Food, Wine and Retail, along with discounts

• Wine Education and Scholarships

• Incentive Programs for inviting Wine Club Members to our Community

• New Restaurant Openings opportunities

• Career development into Specialty roles and Management

Cooper’s Hawk encourages growth. Since January 2021, they have hired 132 team members into management positions; of those 132 employees, 54% percent were existing Cooper’s Hawk hourly Team Members. In 2020, 62% of Cooper’s Hawk’s hourly Team Members advanced to restaurant management positions, and roughly half of the restaurant managers across the restaurants’ 45 locations moved up from hourly to salaried positions within the Cooper’s Hawk family.

Full- and part-time positions for kitchen staff, houseworkers, tasting room attendants, servers, hosts and bartenders are now available at multiple locations. For more information or to apply, please visit https://chwinery.com/careers/join-our-team

About Cooper’s Hawk: Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper’s Hawk is built on the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections and create memorable moments that enrich lives. The concept combines a modern casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room, and artisanal retail market to create an entirely new hospitality experience. The company, home to half a million wine club members, has achieved over 20 percent year-over-year growth, and operates nearly 50 locations in 10 states. The brand has been recognized as an industry leader and fast growth company by Nation’s Restaurant News, Consumer Reports, Crain’s Chicago Business, and Wine Business Monthly. Cooper’s Hawk has won over 600 awards for its wine and has been named the Official Wine of the Screen Actors Guild Awards® since 2017.