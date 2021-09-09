Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,715 in the last 365 days.

Massachusetts Weekly Unemployment Claimant Data for the week ending September 4, 2021 

MassachusettsMassachusetts Weekly Unemployment Claimant Data

For the week ending September 4, Massachusetts had 5,712 individuals file an initial claim for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), an increase of 221 claims from the previous week with most of the sectors showing increases. The larger increases were seen in: Construction, up 74 claims; Manufacturing, up 42; Food and Accommodation, up 42; and Public Administration, up 36 claims. Continued weeks claimed for week ending September 4 decreased by 2,659 from the previous week to 58,677 with the largest declines in Food and Accommodation, Health Care and Social Assistance, Retail Trade, and Professional and Technical Services.

For week ending September 4, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program had 6,140 initial claims filed, an increase of 2,565 claims from the previous week while PUA continued weeks claimed increased by 35,470 to 281,833. The PUA benefits program ended on September 4, 2021.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had 5,238 initial claims, up by 1,812 from the previous week. Continued weeks claimed decreased by 7,593 to 177,019. The PEUC program ended on September 4, 2021.

The federal/state Extended Benefits (EB) program which triggered off on July 17 had 55 initial claims filed and 43 continued weeks claimed.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) which provided an additional $300 a week on top of regular benefits also ended on September 4, 2021.

 

 Initial Claims Filed

Industry

Week Ending 8/28

Week Ending 9/4

Change

% Change
         

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

34

46

12

35.3%

Mining

3

1

-2

-66.7%

Utilities

19

11

-8

-42.1%

Construction

634

708

74

11.7%

Manufacturing

260

302

42

16.2%

Wholesale Trade

140

156

16

11.4%

Retail Trade

452

480

28

6.2%

Transportation and Warehouse

352

247

-105

-29.8%

Information

79

88

9

11.4%

Finance and Insurance

171

154

-17

-9.9%

Real Estate

55

77

22

40.0%

Professional and Technical Services

398

430

32

8.0%

Management of Companies

39

33

-6

-15.4%

Administrative and Waste Services

399

420

21

5.3%

Education

176

164

-12

-6.8%

Health Care and Social Assistance

600

623

23

3.8%

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

56

60

4

7.1%

Food and Accommodation

347

389

42

12.1%

Other Services

329

305

-24

-7.3%

Public Administration

146

182

36

24.7%

Information Not Available

802

829

27

3.4%

 

Initial claims by industry

 

Continued Weeks Claimed by industry
Industry share CWC

 

 

Industry

Percent

Administrative & Waste

8.26%

All Other Industries

11.31%

Construction

9.18%

Education

3.43%

Food & Accommodation

7.55%

Government

3.76%

Health Care & Social Assistance

13.27%

Information Not Available

3.47%

Manufacturing

5.74%

Other Services

7.51%

Professional & Technical Services

7.36%

Retail Trade

9.77%

Transportation & Warehouse

8.99%

 

 

 

Demographic Breakdowns 

Below we present demographic statistics on ethnicity, gender, and race for all those claimants who filed for a continued week in the period prior to the above information. This is to say that because of the timing of data availability, the below statistics reflect continued weeks claimed in the week ending August 28th rather than the week ending September 4th. All demographic information is presented as a percentage of claimants who responded, excluding claimants for whom the information was not available. 

 

Continued Claims by Gender:

Continued Weeks Claimed by gender

 

 

Continued Claims by Ethnicity:

Continued Weeks Claimed by ethnicity

 

 

Continued Claims by Race:

Continued Claims by Race

 

Regular UI Demographic Series

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for Regular UI between March 8th, 2020 and August 28th, 2021:

Ethnicity for Regular UI Continued Claimants

 

Ethnicity for Regular UI Continued Claimants
Race for regular continued week UI claimants

 

 

UI Extensions Demographic Series 

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for the PEUC and EB programs, which cover the long term unemployed, between May 31st, 2020 and August 28th, 2021:

Gender for Long Term Unemployed Claimants
Ethnicity for Long Term Unemployment Claimants
Race for long-term UI Claimants

 

 

 

PUA Demographic Series 

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for the PUA program, which covers the self-employed and others not eligible for traditional unemployment insurance, between April 19th, 2020 and

August 28th, 2021:

Gender for PUA Claimants

 

Ethnicity for PUA Claimants
Race for PUA Claimants

 

###

You just read:

Massachusetts Weekly Unemployment Claimant Data for the week ending September 4, 2021 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.