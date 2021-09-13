Rank One and From Now On Partner to Drive Community Engagement
Rank One announces partnership with From Now On, leading provider of mobile apps for high schools, teams, tournaments, and sports organization fan engagement
Our high school customers have been asking for integrated schedules, rosters and other content to save athletic department time and more efficiently create a one-stop-shop to connect their communities”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Rank One announced a new partnership with From Now On, a leading provider of mobile apps for fan and community engagement serving colleges, high schools, teams, tournaments, and sports organizations across the country. As a result of the partnership, schools will be able to use critical data from Rank One to power and manage school apps with From Now On, allowing for better communication around activities, teams fundraisers and more.
— Sue Thaden, CEO at From Now On
“Our team is excited to deliver this strategic partnership with Rank One! Our high school customers have been asking for integrated schedules, rosters and other content to save athletic department time and more efficiently create a one-stop-shop to connect their communities.” Says Sue Thaden, CEO at From Now On.
“These days, schools just have more and more to communicate with their parents, students and communities, and much of it “just in time.” We are committed to providing a high-value communication platform to high schools across the country, and partnering with Rank One will help us get the experience great!”
According to Jason McKay, Rank One CEO, “From Now On is working with some of our top school partners, so we couldn’t be more excited to have them join our Rank One Connect program to eliminate redundant data entry, streamline the procurement process as well as integrating them in to our industry leading support group.” The new technology will integrate with Rank One’s existing school activity management features, expanding the possibilities for existing customers on both platforms.
About From Now On
At From Now On, our focus is on facilitating anytime, anywhere fan engagement through mobile technology. Our flagship FanX™ Mobile Engagement Platform serves our growing roster of over 100 colleges, high schools, teams, venues, and championship events to deliver personalized experiences to fans in-venue, on the go, and throughout the offseason at all levels of the game.
About Rank One
Rank One is a school activity management platform committed to enhanced departmental efficiency for athletics and fine arts departments. Rosters, schedules, payments, injury reporting, and messages are just part of the wide range of services provided by the Rank One platform.
Greg Gonzalez
Rank One
+1 210-253-1893
greg@rankone.com