The Party 30th Anniversary Reunion Concert with Special Guest Tony Lucca from The Voice

Members Albert, Chasen, Deedee, and Damon will perform popular songs from their 4 albums, including their new song, “Party People," out today!

ORLANDO, FL, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Mickey Mouse Club fans of the 90s and beyond, the party never ends! The Disney-born pop band, The Party, returns to the stage for a spectacular 30th Anniversary Reunion Concert on Saturday, Sept. 11th at the House of Blues at 1490 E Buena Vista Drive in Orlando, FL. The original band members Albert Fields, Chasen Hampton, Deedee Magno Hall, and Damon Pampolina will perform popular songs from their past four albums along with new songs, including their new single, “Party People,” which was released today. The Voice's Tony Lucca will kick off this historic night at 7 pm, followed by The Party at 8 pm. General admission and VIP tickets with red carpet photo opportunities with The Party members are available HERE.

The Party and Always In The Club Foundation have teamed up to sponsor discount tickets at $25 for Disney Cast Members.

Presented by M12 and Always in the Club, the event is intended to raise money and awareness for the nonprofits Give Kids The World Village and Cast Member Pantry.

Immediately following the concert, legendary DJ Eric B & M12's Paid In Full Champagne will keep the party going with dancing all night and more live performances by special guests DJ A.T and Smash & Grab featuring Maria Lynn.

The Party band members are just as thrilled for this event as their fans. Damon says, “The outpouring of love and support has been incredible. There has been a request to see this group live again from its diehard fans, and that’s what this is all about!”

Deedee says, “I’m excited for live music again, and I’m also grateful to team up with Always In The Club in their efforts to be the change for the good they want to see in the world.”

“Music is the common bond of our diversity, and 30 years later, we now have felt the full impact of that message,” says Chasen. “In looking out over the crowd and seeing that exact same representation, we know we have done something really special over this time.”

thepartyreunion.com



More about The Party

Formed in 1990 by the Disney Channel, The Party was originally composed of five members: Albert Fields, Tiffini Hale, Chase Hampton, Deedee Magno Hall, and Damon Pampolina, all of whom were cast members of The All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1989 until 1991. The group was also the first signing to the Walt Disney Company's label Hollywood Records, with their music produced by Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, Stephen Bray, Teddy Riley, and André Cymone. In celebration of The Party’s 30th anniversary this year, Hollywood Records released The Party’s catalogue from the 90s for the first time to all digital platforms. Two of the albums hit the top 10 on the iTunes Pop chart.

About the Charities

Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, nonprofit "storybook" resort in Central Florida. Here, children with critical illnesses and their families are treated to weeklong, cost-free vacations. For more info: gktw.org

Cast Member Pantry was started in March 2020 by Disney cast member, Emily Lartigue, with the mission of "no cast member goes hungry." Lartigue started the nonprofit in Windermere, FL, to help provide meals amid Disney layoffs during the pandemic, and is now expanding its efforts with new programs. For more info: CastMemberPantry.com

About the Presenters

Always In The Club (AITC) is an official platform for corporate and fan engagement with reunited cast members, sponsoring both large-scale projects and intimate fan experiences that support social impact efforts and charitable organizations. Learn more at www.AlwaysInTheClub.com.

M12 For Mankind distributes multimedia content through its M12.tv platform reaching over 1.3 billion people worldwide, and with the capability of producing BTS style virtual concerts with fan interaction. Learn more at https://m12.app.

