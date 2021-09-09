U.S. Arthroscopy Device Market Driven by Increase in Procedures to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2025

Arthroscopy is one of the most common out-patient procedures. In recent years, there has been an increasing number of arthroscopies being performed in physician-owned ambulatory surgery centers.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (iData), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the U.S. arthroscopic devices market. The report discusses the devices used for closed technique treatment of worn or injured joints. The majority of such treatments are performed on knee and shoulder joints, although there is an increasing interest in the surgical community regarding hip and small joint arthroscopy. Overall, the arthroscopic device market is expected to grow steadily by 2025, which iData forecasts will be largely driven by the increase in the hip, shoulder, and small joint procedures.

According to iData's U.S. Arthroscopic Device Market Report, the U.S. market was estimated at $1.6 billion in 2020. The arthroscopic device market is set to increase by 2025 to reach nearly $2.1 billion at a CAGR of 5.4%. This report includes procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes arthroscopes, disposable cannulas, hand instruments, fluid management, shaver blades, radiofrequency (RF) probes, drill guide systems, and disposables, and suture passers. Overall, the market is expected to grow steadily as arthroscopic procedures continue to rise year after year. The RF probe segment was the largest segment of the market, accounting for over 25% of the total market value. The majority of the RF probe market is composed of bipolar radiofrequency probes, which are more technologically advanced than their monopolar counterparts.

Among the many competitors within the U.S. market, Smith & Nephew is the dominant leader followed by Arthrex. Stryker stands as the third-leading competitor within this market, constantly pushing for a larger share. Smith & Nephew was present in all segments but has a dominant share in the high-value RF probe segment. Additionally, Smith & Nephew has a strong presence in the shaver blade segment, capturing over 30%.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the U.S. Market Report for Arthroscopic Devices:

https://idataresearch.com/product/arthroscopy-market-united-states/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

