Flood Damage Repairs to Begin Next Week in Tioga County

09/09/2021

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that several flood related repair and clean-up contracts are set to begin next week along several state routes in various municipalities throughout Tioga County.

On Monday, September 13, two separate contractors, Nestlerode Contracting and Susquehanna Valley Construction Company will begin performing work on the following routes:

• Route 49 in Westfield Township. • Route 249 in Brookfield Township • Route 287 in Middlebury Township • Route 4013 (Merrick Hill Road) in Deerfield Township • Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road/Holden Street) in Osceola Township • Route 4021 (Buffalo Street) in Elkland Borough • Route 4023 (Ellison Street) in Elkland Borough • Route 4001 (Potter Brook Road) in Westfield Township • Route 4007 (California Road) in Westfield Township • Route 4007 (North Road / California Road) in Brookfield Township • Route 4008 (North Fork Road) in Brookfield Township • Route 4009 (Austinburg Road) in Brookfield Township

Work includes debris removal, deposition removal, stream bank repair and rock protection on various bridge structures. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect travel delays. Work on this project is expected to be complete by late October, weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3. Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov.

###