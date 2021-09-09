PennDOT Traveling Workers’ Memorial on Display in Centre County

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its traveling workers’ memorial which pays tribute to the 90 PennDOT employees who have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1970 arrived in Centre County yesterday. The memorial will be on display at the Miles Township Fire Company, located at 102 Broad Street in Rebersburg, until Sunday, September 19.

“PennDOT employees put their lives in jeopardy every day while maintaining our roadways,” said Steve Fantechi, Assistant District Executive for Maintenance. “Work zones remain active in Pennsylvania as late as Thanksgiving, and we ask that drivers do their part in keeping themselves and our workforce safe by using caution when traveling in and around work zones, obeying posted speed limits and always buckling up.”

Representatives from PennDOT and the Highway Safety Network will be at an open house hosted by the Miles Township Fire Company at 10:00 AM Friday, September 18, and they will discuss tips for keeping drivers and workers safe. They will also discuss the statewide Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program, which is a partnership between PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and Pennsylvania State Police to reduce work zone speeds, change driver behavior and improve work zone safety for workers and motorists.

According to PennDOT data, there were 1,412 crashes in work zones in 2020. Those crashes resulted in 15 fatalities and 53 suspected serious injuries.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598, 814-330-3838

# # #