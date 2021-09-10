Thank you Ed Asner, Charlie Robinson, and Helen Reddy for "Senior Entourage"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The producers, cast and crew of "Senior Entourage" wish to express their condolences to the families, friends and fans of Ed Asner and Charlie Robinson who recently passed away. Last year Helen Reddy passed away. We miss them all and we’re so grateful that we had the pleasure to work with such generous, gifted, gracious artists.

SENIOR ENTOURAGE director Brian Connors was first introduced to ED ASNER by director MARK RYDELL who directed Asner on an episode of GUN SMOKE decades ago. Connors also wrote and directed GOOD MEN starring ED ASNER & MARK RYDELL as well as the stage play OXYMORONS starring ED ASNER & MARK RYDELL.

Ed Asner became president of the Screen Actors Guild. He is best remembered for playing Lou Grant during the 1970s and early 1980s, on both The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off series Lou Grant, making him one of the few television actors to portray the same character in both a comedy and a drama. He is the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, having won seven – five for portraying Lou Grant (three as Supporting Actor in a Comedy Television Series on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and two as Lead Actor in a Dramatic Television Series on spin-off Lou Grant.

Charlie Robinson was a theater, film, and television actor. He is best known for his role on the NBC sitcom Night Court as Macintosh "Mac" Robinson, the clerk of the court and a Vietnam War veteran. Charlie gave a searing performance in KING BABY a short film written and produced by Brian Connors which was their first time working together.

During the 1970s, HELEN REDDY enjoyed international success, especially in the United States, where she placed 15 singles on the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. Six made the top 10 and three reached number one, including her signature hit "I Am Woman". She placed 25 songs on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. In SENIOR ENTOURAGE, Helen Reddy sings I AM WOMAN, DELTA DAWN and AS TIME GOES BY.

SENIOR ENTOURAGE has a terrific cast in what may have been the last film of their stellar careers. It is a wild, wacky mockumentary comedy in which all the stars are playing themselves and all their unique charismatic charms come shining through. There are plans for memorial screenings to celebrate and honor their lives and careers.

SENIOR ENTOURAGE Executive Producer ,JARED SAFIER, recently placed the film with SP RELEASING and it is now streaming on Amazon, Comcast, Spectrum, DirectTV, Dish, Vudu etc. SENIOR ENTOURAGE stars ED ASNER, HELEN REDDY, CHARLIE ROBINSON, MARION ROSS & MARK RYDELL along with an eclectic, zany, multi racial cast ranging in age from 9 to 90.

GOOD MEN starring ED ASNER & MARK RYDELL written & directed by BRIAN CONNORS: https://vimeo.com/32385238