Air Quality permits under review, September 9, 2021

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Marion County 3M (Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Co.) – 3406 E. Pleasant St., Knoxville. The application was submitted to operate their existing coated and laminated paper, NEC facility. The public comment period ends Oct. 9.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Chickasaw County

Homeland Energy Solutions, LLC - 2779 Highway 24, Lawler. Project No. 21-182. The facility asked to remove four emission sources. They also asked to increase the amount of grain they can receive and to add operational flexibility. Public comment period ends Oct. 11.

Homeland Energy Solutions, LLC – 2779 Highway 24, Lawler. Project No. 21-191. The facility asked to rescind a permit for four emission sources. Public comment period ends Nov. 11.

Johnson County Loparex, Inc. – 2000 Industrial Park Road, Iowa City. Project No. 21-112. The facility asked to modify stack characteristics. They also asked to remove an emission unit. The public comment period ends Oct. 18.