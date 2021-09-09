BODEGA GARZON FROM URUGUAY RELEASES 2018 VINTAGE OF ICON WINE 'BALASTO' WITH LA PLACE DE BORDEAUX NEGOCIANTS
Bodega Garzón, Uruguay’s luxury winery, announces the new vintage release of its top wine, Balasto 2018, released today from La Place de Bordeaux.
— Alberto Antonini, Consulting Enologist
Bodega Garzón is part of Alejandro Bulgheroni Family Vineyards and Balasto has joined the ranks of Red Great Wines of the World in an unprecedented short period of time, commencing with the inaugural vintage in 2015.
Today, Balasto’s fourth vintage is released via the prestigious Place de Bordeaux, primarily for the Asian and European markets. In the US market, Pacific Highway Wines manages a small allocation. This limited production estate wine can be found across the continents, in the world’s finest restaurants and discerning fine wine retail.
Balasto 2018, as well as its previous vintages, is made by winemaker German Bruzzone under the ongoing consultancy of enologist, Alberto Antonini. The 2018 consists of 40% Tannat, 34% Cabernet Franc, 18% Petit Verdot, 5% Merlot, 3% Marselan. The wine is fermented in 80 HL cement tanks and aged for twenty months in 25 HL and 50 HL untoasted French oak barrels. The wine was bottled, unfiltered, in May 2020.
“The ballast soil at Bodega Garzón is formed of decomposed granite, which has excellent drainage and minerality. It is ideal for providing the complexity, energy and vibrancy we wish to give to this iconic Uruguayan wine.” Alberto Antonini
Bodega Garzón is located eleven miles from the Atlantic Ocean, close to Uruguay’s exclusive beach town, Jose Ignacio. The estate has more than 1,000 small vineyard blocks covering its hillside slopes that benefit from varying microclimates, different levels of humidity, and intense canopy management. These factors allow the vines to develop with maximum exposure to the sun providing rich, expressive fruit. The vineyards are surrounded by a lush forest, rocky soils, boulders, and palm trees.
