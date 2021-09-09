Former Brown-Forman Exec. Joins Louisville’s Mightily, Adding to a Roster of Big Time Talent at the Award-Winning Agency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry trailblazer Mightily, a premiere full-service Advertising Agency, announces hire of Jonathan Salazar as VP of Strategy and Analytics. Salazar brings with him an impressive nine years of experience as former Marketing and Analytics Executive at Brown-Forman. This latest addition by Mightily is yet another big move highlighting the award-winning agency’s aggressive approach in assembling one of the strongest teams of talent in the Industry.
“I have said from the beginning, in order to standout and really succeed in an industry that is full of exceptional talent, we need to pull together a collective brain trust that is bold, unafraid, and proven. Similar to our portfolio of cutting-edge creative, our approach to identifying talent pushes boundaries and delivers our distinctive signature of elevated services to Mightily clients. Jonathan is no exception. His ability to realize trends and ideate solutions in an ever-changing consumer market is invaluable. Brown-Forman is a giant in the spirt industry and Jonathan’s contributions during his tenure are notable. As thrilled as I am to boast his addition to Mightily, I am even more excited for our team to have a front row seat to his particular brand of brilliance.” – Lesa Seibert, Mightily CEO
Salazar is an Indiana University Southeast grad, where he not only double majored in marketing and international business but also received his MBA. At Brown-Forman, he was instrumental in the establishment and execution of the Jack Daniel’s global creative “Make It Count”. He is an expert in understanding the nuances required in a growing a brand at any perspective, having executed marketing strategies at a regional, national, and global scale.
Originally from Mexico, Salazar considers himself “culturally hybrid” after moving with his family to southern Indiana when he was seven years old. Because his roots are significant to who he is, Salazar co-led COPA, an employee research group at Brown-Forman, which represents the Latino employee population at Brown-Forman.
“Professionally, I’m excited about the potential that Mightily has. Even within the name, it makes me think of small but mighty… That excites me. Personally, I see it as a challenge for me to take that step from a leader in the sense of leading processes, structures, strategy, and brands to moving into an organizational leadership position… Our past experiences are what makes us who we are today. That’s a reason why I am a strong advocate for diversity in the workforce - because of those experiences that people bring. The more that we can ensure that the experiences are different and varied, the more unique thinking we will have when we come together.” – Jonathan Salazar, Mightily VP of Strategy and Analytics
About Mightily
“Anti-established since 2013,” Mightily quickly garnered attention in Louisville and the industry with its recognizable aesthetic and creative attitude, servicing clients with brand strategy and identity, creative writing, customer experiences, websites, marketing strategy and consulting, research, media buying, and social media consulting and management. Mightily’s notable accolades include a Silver National Addy Award for their poster campaign honoring the lives of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, commissioned by the Louisville Urban League during the height of protests for social justice across the United States in 2020.
Clients include American Printing House for the Blind, Trilogy Health Services, Old Forester, Park Community Credit Union, Hosparus Health, Pallitus Health Partners, Zappos! Unboxed, Zappos! Outlet, The Parklands of Floyds Fork, TeamSense, HR Affiliates, Greater Louisville Inc., Frost Brown Todd, MCM CPAs, Newport News / Williamsburg Airport, Kentucky League of Cities, Shepherd Therapeutics, and Eckerts.
