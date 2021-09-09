Giesen Expands Non-Alcohol Wine Range in US Market with Four Premium Offerings
Giesen of New Zealand Responds to Rising US Consumer Demand for Non-Alcohol Wines with Range Growth to include Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, Red Blend, and Pinot Gris
This is an opportunity show consumers that there is craft and premium alcohol-removed wine available. They should not have to compromise on taste.”GREENSBORO, NC, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giesen Winery of New Zealand responds to rising US consumer demand for premium non-alcohol wines with a line extension of its popular 0% Range. The four premium New Zealand offerings will include 0% Sauvignon Blanc, 0% Rosé, 0% Red Blend, 0% Pinot Gris and will be available in the US by early 2022.
— Duncan Shouler, Giesen Chief Winemaker
“There has been tremendous response to Giesen non-alcohol wines. The 0% Sauvignon Blanc exceeded our forecast and expectations, showing the clear and growing consumer demand for high-quality offerings in the NA category,” commented Mark Giordano, President Pacific Highway Wines. “We already have the first shipment of the 0% Rosé allocated for Q1 2022, and we look forward to continuing to expand this exciting Giesen range with more skus and increased volume through 2022.”
Giesen is a pioneer in the non-alcohol wine category, having introduced the world’s first non-alcoholic New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc – Giesen 0% - in early 2020. Today Giesen is leading the category investment as the first New Zealand winery to own a spinning cone unit, allowing for winemaking innovation, varietal trials, and ultimate quality control.
Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc (SRP $14.99) was launched in the US market in January 2021 and has seen quick traction past the initial forecasts. Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc ranks as the most premium priced Non-Alc sku in Nielsen’s category list and is now the second best-selling Giesen sku in the US market after the full-strength Giesen Estate Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc (SRP $13.99). Nielsen reports 42% growth in the Non-Alc Wine Category (6.19.21 52 wks).
The Giesen family is committed to changing consumer perceptions and educating wine drinkers about the quality being produced in this growing category. Giesen Group Chief Winemaker Duncan Shouler confirms, “This is an opportunity show consumers that there is craft and premium alcohol-removed wine available. They should not have to compromise on taste, so we’re using our 40 years of winemaking experience to make a great quality wine first before the alcohol is gently removed. The new Rosé and Pinot Gris look fantastic – and we are finishing up a really exciting red field blend.”
About Giesen Wines
Founded by brothers Theo, Alex, and Marcel in 1981, Giesen Wines has been an industry leader for nearly four decades. With an uncompromising drive for quality and a strong culture of innovation, the brothers’ investment in their people, vineyards, and equipment has led to their reputation as a powerhouse in the New Zealand wine industry. From their highly awarded premium Clayvin Single Vineyard wines, to the widely successful Giesen Estate range, Giesen produces wine to be enjoyed at every occasion.
About Spinning Cone
Valued at more than $1 million, the Giesen spinning machine gently distils wine into three layers: aroma, alcohol and body. Leaving the alcohol aside, the distinctive aroma is combined with the body of the wine to create 0% alcohol wine with as many recognisable characteristics as possible.
Angela Slade
Pacific Highway Wines
+1 415-819-5131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Giesen Winemaker Duncan Shouler Explains Giesen 0% Range Winemaking