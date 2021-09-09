Republican James Tarantin Announces For United States Senate

Tarantin Promises To Be A Citizen Senator Representing A New Generation Of Leadership

I owe so much to the United States. I have truly lived the American Dream. Yet sadly for many, the American Dream doesn’t exist, they see Washington dominated by career politicians ” — James Taratin

CHEVY CHASE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, entrepreneur, public speaker, and author, James Tarantin announced that he is running for the United States Senate in Maryland. Tarantin, a Republican, who emigrated to the United States embodies the America Dream, rising up from a struggling teen who was fed leftovers from restaurant owners to establishing and running a multimillion-dollar company, Flag & Symbol. Tarantin is running because he believes Maryland is tired of career politicians and he pledges to be a citizen Senator representing a fresh and new generation of leadership.

“It with a profound sense of humility that I announce my candidacy for the United States Senate,” said James Tarantin. “I owe so much to the United States. I have truly lived the American Dream. Yet sadly for many, the American Dream doesn’t exist, they see Washington dominated by career politicians playing the same political games while forgetting the people who elected them.

Tarantin made his official announcement via video on his website: JamesTarantin.com

“I know we can do better, concluded Tarantin. “That is why I am running for the United States Senate. Maryland can lead the way in electing a new generation of leadership. I will be a citizen Senator for all the residents of Maryland not just the special interests. I look forward to traveling throughout Maryland introducing myself to the voters and carrying this campaign to victory in November.

Tarantin believes that the United States must do better to stay competitive and strong in the 21st century as we face an array of challenges. Tarantin advocates:

• A 21st Century education that will allow our children to compete globally

• Tax cuts for small businesses that are the engine of the American economy

• A strong defense because just as China strengthens its military, we need to do so also to continue to defend our nation

• Support for our brave men and women in blue and will oppose any attempt to defund the police

• Term limits for Congress

• Preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

• Supporting our veterans and assisting them with the challenges they face

• Defending the privacy and data of citizens online

• Cutting the tax burden on working families

Additional information on James Tarantin and his campaign may be obtained at www.JamesTaratin.com

Tarantin lives in Montgomery County, Maryland with his wife Jena, a former nurse, and their two sons who were born in 2018 and 2021.

