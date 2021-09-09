Investors Bank Recruits Former New York Giants Eli Manning to Team
Longtime Quarterback Will Call Plays as Spokesperson
Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)
Eli is a perfect fit for our campaign”SHORT HILLS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) will bring two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning into the huddle this fall as a spokesperson and key player in a multimedia advertising campaign highlighting the next phase of his career.
Manning, who led the New York Giants to Super Bowl wins over the New England Patriots in both the 2007 and 2011 seasons, earning Super Bowl MVP honors each time, retired from football in 2019. He returned to the Giants earlier this year in an off-field capacity, focusing on business operations and fan engagement initiatives.
Manning’s transition from the football field to the business field made him a natural partner for Investors Bank, which is the Official Consumer and Business Bank of the New York Giants.
“Eli is a perfect fit for our campaign,” said Investors’ President and Chief Operating Officer Domenick Cama. “In many ways, a quarterback is the CEO of the football team when it takes the field. There are many parallels. Business leaders and quarterbacks both call the plays, work to ensure they have the right team members on the field, and keep driving forward to reach their goals.”
Investors is continuing its focus on its commercial and business banking, and building on recent investments in digital capabilities to ensure customers can bank when, where, and how they want and need. Manning is like many of Investors’ customers, looking to identify and achieve short- and long-term goals for their businesses.
“I’m honored to join the Investors Bank team,” said Manning, “The bank’s mission and vision complement my personal and professional values and sense of responsibility to my family, the community and businesses from the ambitious entrepreneur to the established Fortune 500 company.”
During his time with the NFL, Manning was named to four Pro Bowls, holding second place for most consecutive starts by an NFL quarterback. He also set franchise records for the Giants in numerous offensive categories.
“You do not become a quarterback of Eli’s caliber without a strong set of core values,” said Investors Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings. “Eli mirrors Investors’ own core values of cooperation, character, community, and commitment. He understands the role of business in building relationships and working together to strengthen the community in everyone’s best interest.”
Manning is keenly aware of the importance of giving back to the community. He is the co-recipient of the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, and contributes his time to such efforts as Tackle Kids Cancer with Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.
As Manning begins his role with Investors, the bank will continue its highly visible presence at Giants games this season. Manning’s legacy with the Giants will be secured on Sept. 26, when the team inducts Manning into the franchise’s “Ring of Honor” and retires his No. 10 jersey.
Pete Guelli, Chief Commercial Officer of the New York Giants, said, “When Eli returned to the Giants in his new role, it was inevitable that he would build meaningful connections with likeminded business partners. We’re thrilled that Eli is partnering with Investors Bank, and we’re excited to watch this relationship develop.”
Manning joins two other former NFL quarterbacks already on Investors’ team: Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms. They both had successful football careers and are considered NY sports icons. Boomer and Phil have served as spokespersons for the Bank since 2017.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, N.J., is a full-service commercial bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With more than $25 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan, and cash management products for consumers and businesses.
Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender
