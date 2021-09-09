Digital Marketing Company to Relocate Headquarters to City of Danville

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced that Kegerreis Digital Marketing, an integrated marketing and analytics company, will invest $1.7 million to relocate its headquarters from Pennsylvania to the City of Danville. Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania and North Carolina for the project, which will create 62 new jobs.

“Kegerreis Digital Marketing’s relocation to Virginia is proof of the Commonwealth’s ability to attract leading companies from across a variety of industries,” said Governor Northam. “Southern Virginia’s economic resurgence is a powerful success story, driven by the region’s competitive operating costs, reliable infrastructure, and innovative workforce training programs. We look forward to the company’s future success in the City of Danville.”

The company will renovate the 7,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse at 402 Cabell Street, which will house company executives and serve as the central meeting point for Kegerreis Digital Marketing's widespread workforce. They will occupy space at the Dan River Business Development Center until building renovations are completed.

Founded in 1979, Kegerreis Outdoor Advertising is the tenth-largest billboard company in the country, with over 2,500 billboard displays in seven states along the East Coast, including Virginia. Its subsidiary, Kegerreis Digital Marketing, provides integrated marketing services, such as brand development, billboards, online efforts, and analytics for e-commerce retailers, digital start-ups, venture firms, and local and regional businesses. “The City of Danville offers Kegerreis Digital Marketing a central location with a strong talent pipeline and a high quality of life that a leading integrated marketing company requires, and we are excited to welcome the company’s new headquarters operation to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This project will create more than 60 new jobs for the hardworking citizens of Southern Virginia, and contribute to the city’s ongoing revitalization.”

“Kegerreis Digital Marketing is very pleased to locate our headquarters in the City of Danville,” said President and Chief Information Officer of Kegerreis Digital Marketing Larz Kegerreis. “The quality of life, beauty of the region, and the excellent secondary schools in Danville and Pittsylvania County provide an environment where our employees will love to live, work, and raise their families. The proximity to the Research Triangle and recent surges in economic development within the city make this an excellent time to invest. We are excited to be a part of the future of this region.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Danville, Dan River Business Development Center, Danville Regional Foundation, and Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia.

Governor Northam approved a $160,500 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Danville with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $91,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project.

Kegerreis Digital Marketing is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program Funding will provide services to support employee recruitment and training activities.

“On behalf of the City of Danville, I want to welcome Kegerreis Digital Marketing and thank the company for choosing our city for the relocation of its headquarters,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “We also are pleased that Kegerreis Digital Marketing has selected a site in our River District, which is a place that distinguishes Danville from thousands of other communities. With its passion for entrepreneurialism and excellence, Kegerreis Digital Marketing will be a tremendous addition to our growing business community.”

“The Dan River Business Development Center is proud that Kegerreis Digital Marketing has selected the City of Danville and the Dan River region to locate its new headquarters and operations,” said Executive Director of the Dan River Business Development Center Ralph Hogg. “Kegerreis Digital Marketing will be a welcome addition to our community.” “Our primary mission at Danville Regional Foundation is to invest in and cultivate opportunities that transform the economy of this region,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of Danville Regional Foundation Clark Casteel. “We have long supported economic development activities in the Dan River Region and our investment in Kegerreis Digital Marketing fit all of our criteria. The company will invest financial and human capital in our community, make its home in the region, and introduce a new industry to our roster of local businesses. The Danville Regional Foundation looks forward to welcoming Kegerreis Digital Marketing as a neighbor and partner.” “Southern Virginia is a great place to live and work, and our ability to attract top employers, like Kegerreis Digital Marketing, is evidence of that,” said Tobacco Commission Chairman Ed Owens. “The Tobacco Commission has worked hard over the years to help create an exceptional business environment in the regions we serve, and that work is paying off. I welcome Kegerreis Digital Marketing to Danville and wish the company the best as Southern Virginia becomes its new home.”

“Congratulations to Kegerreis Digital Marketing on the decision to locate the company’s headquarters in Danville,” said Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance Linda Green. “The digital technology and marketing analytics that drive Kegerreis Digital Marketing’s success will attract creative and talented employees that will continue to strengthen and diversify the talent pool of researchers, young professionals, and entrepreneurs in the Danville River District.”

“The announcement that Kegerreis Digital Marketing will be relocating to the City of Danville is great news,” said Senator William M. Stanley, Jr. “High-caliber companies like Kegerreis continue to locate their operations in Southside Virginia because they have discovered what we already know: that our region is the best place to work, play, and do business. Our citizens make great employees for these 21st-century businesses, and Kegerreis Digital Marketing will be a huge asset to the community.”

“We are excited that Kegerreis Digital Marketing will be relocating its headquarters to Danville,” said Delegate Daniel Marshall. “The company’s $1.7 million investment and 62 new high-tech integrated marketing jobs are important to our region. We welcome Kegerreis Digital Marketing and look forward to its work as a business that expertly serves other businesses in advertising—a key to success for all.”