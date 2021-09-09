Apollo Med Innovations Announces Fall PDO Thread Training Schedule with Advanced Class Options

Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. is proud to announce its fall 2021 PDO thread training schedule with new class options for advanced body and specialty threads.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apollo Med Innovations , Inc. (Apollo) is proud to announce its fall 2021 PDO thread training schedule with new class options for advanced body and specialty threads. Apollo continues to provide the safest and most in-depth hands-on PDO thread training classes led by some of the country’s leading PDO thread physicians.Apollo’s new Advanced Body and Specialty Thread course is designed for anyone currently trained in PDO threads and wanting to add advanced techniques and treatment areas to the practice. Leading PDO thread practitioners will share their techniques to achieve superior results for a number of areas in the body and the use of AMI specialty threads in the face and body.“I highly recommend the AMI training courses for anyone looking to add PDO threads to their practice” said Donald Balder, MD, FACS, Founder Mississippi Institute of Weight Loss Surgery, “After taking this course, PDO threads are now a meaningful part of my practice. My patients are getting great results with AMI PDO threads and the return on investment is fantastic.”Apollo’s Expanded PDO Thread Training Schedule is as follows:Dates - September 18th and 19thLocation – Los Angeles, CATraining Course – Advanced Body/Specialty ThreadsDates - September 25th and 26thLocation – Dallas, TXTraining Course – Basic and AdvancedDates - October 2nd and 3rdLocation - Atlanta, GATraining Course – Basic and AdvancedDates - October 9th and 10thLocation – New Orleans, LATraining Course – Basic and AdvancedDates - October 16th and 17thLocation – Los Angeles, CATraining Course – Basic and AdvancedDates - October 23rd and 24thLocation – Atlanta, GATraining Course – Advanced Body/Specialty ThreadsDates - November 9th and 10thLocation – Gulfport/Biloxi, LATraining Course – Basic and AdvancedDates – November 13th and 14thLocation – Dallas, TXTraining Course – Basic and AdvancedDates - November 20th and 21stLocation – Los Angeles, CATraining Course – Basic and AdvancedDates – December 4th and 5thLocation – Orlando, FLTraining Course – Basic and AdvancedDates - December 11th and 12thLocation – Atlanta, GATraining Course – Basic and AdvancedFor those who cannot make a training class but desire the industries’ most comprehensive training, Apollo’s preceptorship program brings this same safe training directly to your practice.Whether in a class or a preceptorship, Apollo continues to keep attendees, trainers, models and staff as safe as possible with extensive cleaning protocols and the use of UVC lights in most locations.“We take our commitment to providing quality education to the medical community extremely seriously and, therefore, in addition to the world-class training experience you have come to expect from Apollo, we have added safety protocols to provide the safest training environment possible,” said Dennis Stoutenburgh, President, Apollo Med Innovations, Inc.All Apollo classes feature superior didactic information taught by experienced, practicing physicians, extensive hands-on training on multiple models provided by Apollo and covering multiple modalities as well as utilization of the full line of FDA-cleared AMI Barbed and Specialty PDO threads and Mono/Smooth treads.All attendees also receive the following:• A talking video book for your patients to see and hear about the most popular PDO thread treatments• A toolkit package providing you all the necessary tools to handle all procedures covered in the course• A facial anatomy and layout board used in consultation with clients to show vector layouts and thread sizes• An insertion diagram reference guide covering all AMI PDO threads and modalitiesTo reserve your spot in an upcoming class or schedule a preceptorship call Kenia Kagel at 470.773.7001, email at kenia@apollomedinnovations.com or Dwight Point at 214.641.1417, email at dwight@apollomedinnovations.com. For more information, you can also call 844.698.4782 or register through the Apollo website at www.apollomedinnovations.com About Apollo Med InnovationsApollo Med Innovations, Inc. is a leading distributor of cutting edge aesthetic products to the Med Spa and aesthetic industries. Apollo’s product suite includes micro-needling devices and supplies, FDA-cleared AMI PDO threads, diode and multi-platform lasers, hyperbaric and cryotherapy devices, UVC sanitization devices and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit our website at www.apollomedinnovations.com