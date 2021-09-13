Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the global prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.26 billion in 2020 to $2.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.1%. Rising prevalence of valvular heart disease has driven the need for transcathether aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures, thus driving the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2416&type=smp

The prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market consists of sales of prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment. These devices that are implanted in the heart of patients who have valvular heart disease. The prosthetic heart valve helps in the reduction of discomfort due to a diseased valve in the heart and reduces the risk of mortality. Mechanical heart valves, transcatheter heart valves and tissue heart valves are a few examples of prosthetic heart valves.

Trends In The Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices Market

Companies in this market are increasingly preferring polymer valves over traditional mechanical and bio-prosthetic valves/tissue valves. Polymer heart valves are prosthetic heart valves made of polymeric materials and have better functioning than tissue and mechanical heart valves. Mechanical heart valves come with a lifelong requirement of using blood-thinning medication to prevent blood clotting whereas bio-prosthetic heart valves come with a short life span that needs several replacements and have a risk of valve degradation. Polymeric heart valves on the other hand supports better blood flow and reduces risk of blood clotting and therefore does not have the disadvantages of tissue and mechanical valves. Therefore, various companies are focusing on development of polymeric heart valve technologies, for instance, in October 2019, the California Institute of Technology and Foldax announced the development of the Tria heart valve that combines LifePolymer, an advanced biopolymer material, and a patented bio-inspired design to offer a heart valve able of serving for 15 years without calcification, risk of clotting, or damage to red blood cells.

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices Market Segments:

The global prosthetic heart valve devices market is further segmented:

By Type: Transcatheter Heart Valve, Tissue Heart Valve, Mechanical Heart Valve

By Application: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Product Type: Repair Products, Mitral Valve Repair Devices, Tricuspid Valve Repair Devices.

By Technology: Biological Valve, Decellularized Valve

By Geography: The global prosthetic heart valve devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prosthetic-heart-valve-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides prosthetic heart valve devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global prosthetic heart valve devices market, prosthetic heart valve devices market share, prosthetic heart valve devices market players, prosthetic heart valve devices market segments and geographies, prosthetic heart valve devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The prosthetic heart valve devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices Market Organizations Covered: Boston Scientific, Edward life sciences, Medtronic, Livanova and Abbott.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices Global Market Report 2021:

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Beating Heart Surgery Systems, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment, Cardiac Ablation Devices, Perfusion Disposables), By End User (Home And Ambulatory Care, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories), By Application (Congenital Heart Defects, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Coronary Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, Other Applications), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Intra-Aotic Baloon Pumps, Total Artificial Heart), By Application (Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Emergency Services), By Modality (Transcutaneous, Implantable), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-assist-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems, ECG Data Management Systems, ECG Monitoring Equipment, ECG Stress Testing Systems, Event Monitoring Systems, Holter Monitoring Systems), By End-Use (Hospitals/Physician Clinic (Continuous Glucose Monitors), Home/Emergency, Research And Development (Clinical Trials, Universities, CRO)), By Type (Heart Disease, Coronary Heart Disease), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-monitoring-and-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/