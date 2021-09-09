Press Releases

09/09/2021

Governor Lamont Directs Flags to Return to Full-Staff Thursday Evening

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to return to full-staff at sunset on the evening of Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Flags have been flying at half-staff statewide as a mark of respect for Sergeant Brian Mohl of the Connecticut State Police, who passed away last week while on duty and responding to severe flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Funeral services for Sergeant Mohl are scheduled to be held on Thursday morning in Hartford.