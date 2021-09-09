SMi Group’s 15th Annual Mobile Deployable Communications Conference returns to London in January 2022
SMi Group reports: Registration and the agenda are now available for the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in London next January.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving to London for the first time, the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference, taking place on 27th and 28th January 2022, will have a renewed focus on the UK MoD's strategic communications programme and the UK's tactical communications industry.
Featuring exclusive briefings from worldwide CIS program managers and communications experts, this conference will explore the latest developments in battlefield communications systems and covers key topics in the field, such as battlefield 5G, spectrum management, and cognitive load.
There is an early bird discount of £400 ending on 30th September. Interested parties can register at http://www.mobiledeployable.com/PR1.
Host nation speakers include:
• Captain David Keegan, SO3 Communications Information Systems Trials & Development Unit, British Army
• Confirmed Senior Representative, C4 Systems Group, CIS Division, DSTL, UK MoD
International speakers include:
• Colonel Janos Poloskei, Branch Chief, Command & Control Systems Development Branch, Hungarian Defence Force
• Captain (N) Ettore Socci, Director, Federated Mission Networking Secretariat
• Colonel Horst Treiblmaier, Head of Communications and Electronic Warfare Planning, Austrian MOD
• Colonel Christian Wagner, Head of Division CIS&CD Policy and Requirements and Acting Deputy Director CIS&CD Directorate, EU Military Staff/EU External Action Service
• Lieutenant Colonel Lars Birkheim, Deputy Signal Inspector, Norwegian Army
• Lieutenant Colonel Erik Haeuptle, Interoperability & Proponency Branch Chief, Joint Interoperability & Data Link Training Center (JID-TC), US DOD
• Lieutenant Colonel Raul Machinandiarena, Chief of Communication Project Development Department, CIS General Directorate, Argentine Army
The 2022 complimentary event brochure is available at http://www.mobiledeployable.com/PR1.
Mobile Deployable Communications
26th – 27th January 2022
London, UK
Sponsored by Base Camp Connect and NSSLGlobal
#MDCSMi22
For sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
Trizsa Ardael
SMi Group
2078276086 ext.
