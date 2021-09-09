Real Band of Brothers 20 years on
Rare footage of Easy Company veterans on Reunion Tour in Europe in 2005
Call any one of those veterans by the term ‘hero’ and they will look away. Someone else is always the hero. Let’s take them at their word and not burden them with our expectations and definitions”PARIS, FRANCE, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How the series “Band of Brothers” was a balm for the shock of 9/11
— Tom Hanks
“A look back to the 2005 Easy Company Reunion tour in Europe”
20 years ago today, September 9, 2001, the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers aired its first two episodes. Two days later the world was in shock as planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York. The attack remains one on the most traumatic events in history. In effect, “Band” proved to be the test of what we could bear to watch compared to what we had no choice but to watch.
Presented by the Normandy Institute and Genesis Publications, a short film of the 2005 Easy Company European Reunion Tour will be released on September 9, 2021 on the Normandy Institute YouTube channel:
The series Band of Brothers has come to signify the courage and sacrifice of those who took part in World War II – and will form part of the fabric of the story of humanity. Walk in the footsteps of Easy Company 506 – the real Band of Brothers - for the 20th anniversary of the epic HBO mini-series Band of Brothers.
In 2008 Genesis Publications, based in the UK, published the definitive Band of Brothers book with a foreword by Tom Hanks, an afterword by Steven Spielberg and a homage to Dick Winters by Damian Lewis.
The Normandy Institute is a 50-acre campus on the hallowed ground of Normandy’s most
storied battles. It is an interdisciplinary center for political, academic, and defense coalition leaders to forge pathways to peace through education, diplomacy, and trade.
