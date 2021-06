D-Day 77: Facebook Cancels Greatest Generation for commemoration on June 6

When an algorithm decides what is correct political content

PARIS, -, FRANCE, June 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Normandy Institute endeavored to boost the D-day 77 Tribute Film where Tom Brokaw, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnel and Lindsey Graham with 60 other Members of Congress share personal stories about WWII. Facebook (algorithms) judged that the content of the film was in breach of their advertising policies. A sad day for the Greatest Generation and the D-Day 77 Commemoration. We invite you to judge the film for yourself.

D-Day 77 Tribute Film Normandy Institute