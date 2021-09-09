TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Fiesta DC Parade

On Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., the Fiesta DC Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue (west-crossover) to 9th Street, NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue, NW from 7th Street to 14th Street, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue (west-crossover) to 9th Street, NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue, NW from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive SW, from 7th Street, SW to 15th Street, NW

Madison Drive SW, from 7th Street, SW to 15th Street, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW (Including the 12th Street tunnel)

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.