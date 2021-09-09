Arrest Made in Armed Offenses in the District

Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Thursday, July 22, 2021, at approximately 7:34 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the other suspect took the victim’s property. A struggle ensued and the armed suspect shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.