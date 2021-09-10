27 Global thought leaders unite for the Leaders Transforming Global Consciousness Summit September 14th-21st

20 Top Thought Leaders join together for Leaders Transforming Global Consciousness Summit Christian de la Huerta-author and thought leader, creator of the Conscious Leaders Summit Jennifer K. Hill, Host of "Conversations at the Intersection of Cutting Edge Science and Spirituality,""Conversations for Consciousness," and "Get Yourself the Job" shows

A balm to the soul of anyone searching for truth and answers to life's difficult questions.” — Gloria Estefan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leaders Transforming Global Consciousness Summit is happening September 14th-September 21st. You will learn practical wisdom and best practices for spiritual entrepreneurs on how to reach your audience, clarify your message, land a TEDx talk, and more.

This complimentary 7-day summit will focus on:

- Developing Leaders Through Spiritual Awakening,

- Conscious Living,

- and Deepening Relationships.

Experience a greater sense of mission, increased clarity, confidence, and practical know-how to fulfill your purpose. Now is your time to shine.

During the summit, a group of renown presenters have been invited to share stories, struggles, ideas, and breakthroughs, as they provide guidance and practical, actionable steps to assist you on your path. The intention of the summit is to inspire you to step up, or level up, and play an active role in a post-crisis awakening.

We are all needed now.

About Christian de la Huerta

With 30 years of experience, Christian de la Huerta is a sought-after spiritual teacher, personal transformation coach and leading voice in the breath-work community. He has traveled the world offering inspiring and transformational retreats combining psychological and spiritual teachings with lasting and life-changing effects. An award-winning, critically acclaimed author, he has spoken at numerous universities and conferences and on the TEDx stage. His new book, Awakening the Soul of Power, was described by multiple Grammy Award–winner Gloria Estefan as “a balm for the soul of anyone searching for truth and answers to life’s difficult questions” and has received a Nautilus Book Award and a Nonfiction Book Award. To find out more about his work and receive a free guided meditation, power practices and a chapter from the book, visit: https://soulfulpower.com/.

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill is an author, speaker, TV & Radio host, entrepreneur and thought leader. She has written two books, and has authored two popular white papers as well.

She built and sold her first company by the age of 38. She has hosted popular TV shows on Awake TV Network with Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Rollin McCraty, Dr. Dain Heer, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. John Demartini, Arthur Samuel Joseph and many other leaders from around the world.

She has also moderated events including a 2020 talk at UCI with Dean Bill Maurer, Professor Don Hoffman, and Dr. Deepak Chopra. She recently hosted the Global Coherence Initiative’s largest event of the year with over 600 people from around the world, which featured Gregg Braden, Howard Martin, Dr. James Miles and several others.

She recently co-founded a remote healing company with YouTube wellness influencer, Moon Cho. Hill recently launched a program with Arthur Samuel Joseph called ARC: Command Your Destiny.

When she is not hosting or speaking, she loves to give back and has built two schools in 3rd world countries. She also recently started a new company in the energy medicine space to support people around the world with connecting to the health and vitality already within them.