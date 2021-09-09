3D Printing Metal Market Opportunities and Strategic Focus Report
The 3-D printing metal market is estimated to reach at high CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
The 3-D printing metal market is estimated to reach at high CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Three-D printing metal makes use of diverse technology to create metallic items layer through a layer with melting, sintering, and welding. Metal three-D printing is one of the quickest-growing technologies in industries like jewelry, clinical, dental, and manufacturing, allowing users to create price-powerful metal parts and prototypes.
The three-D printing metal has been broadly used in the industries due to its several features, including the ability to manufacture complex and specific structures with high precision, using much less electricity and decreases material wastage, cuts out overheads, and solving bandwidth problems.
Market Dynamics
The global three-D printing metallic market increase is driven by demand for green and automatic products, an excessive requirement from the aerospace and automobile industries for light materials, and the call for three-D printed merchandise with high electricity.
Demand for efficient and automated products
The call for green and automated products is predicted to surge the call for the 3-D printing steel marketplace. Nowadays, businesses are specializing in producing machines that might be clean to apply, faster and more effective. Companies are operating on eliminating and reducing trial and errors tactics across a wide style of component geometries, allowing agencies to mass-produce three-D revealed elements quicker and at a lower cost. There are many steel 3D printers in the marketplace to cater the specific industry needs.
CES has evolved additive intelligence in 2021, which has been on the whole utilized in 3-D printing metallic for lowering the value of mass-producing steel 3D published components with the power of AI. Combining hardware and software allows printing metal elements with superior physical houses to the ones produced with brand new traditional metal 3-d printing tactics. In 2019, Stratasys increased its Metal 3-d printing production with Flow software and VELO3D’s Sapphire 3-d print device to satisfy the growing call for 3-D metal products for numerous programs.
Also, the powder bed fusion technique has been delivered to create lightweight elements and additives with pleasant information and accuracy for pleasant the desires of the aerospace and car industries.
High cost of machines
The 3-D printing metal marketplace is impacted by the high cost of the machines. The expenses for machines range from $50,000 to $1 million. Hence, the use of three-D printing steel continues to be uneconomical for small-scale providers and businesses. Moreover, powdered metals are a lot greater high-priced than raw metals.
The three-d printing metallic is subjected to sluggish production pace, the need for submit-processing and complicated designing for steel 3D compared to different manufacturing techniques are some of the predominant factors chargeable for restraining the market growth. However, with increasing research & developments in the place, the market is predicted to triumph over the restraints related to the market boom.
Segment Analysis
By End-User
• Aerospace & Defense
• Automotive
• Medical & Dental
By Process
• Direct Metal Laser Sintering
• Electron Beam Melting
• Multi Jet Fusion
By Material
• Stainless Steel
• Titanium
• Nickel Alloy
By Form
• Powder
• Filament
Geographical Analysis
North America region holds the largest market for the global 3-D printing metal globally
North America's vicinity holds the most important marketplace proportion for the three-D printing metal market globally and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period. U.S and Canada have a massive marketplace for 3-D printing steel to create prototypes in the industries. Metal 3-D printing has determined an excessive demand from the aerospace for manufacturing of components or rocket cars at the same time as saving weight and lowering fees as the U.S has the main aerospace marketplace globally with the export of $126.5 billion in 2019. In 2017, NASA carried out the checking out of the 3-D published rocket engine part made with different alloys. A hybrid 3D printer turned into used to build the component out of inconel and copper alloy.
North America is a recognized hub of advanced product innovation, with 88 Additive Manufacturing R&D tasks achieved. It has advanced from a community of sixty-five founding agencies to more than 225 in 2019.
Leading market gamers were offering product launches and partnerships, ensuing in an increase for the market. For example, in 2021, ExOne Company, a leader in metal 3-d printers the usage of binder jetting era, has advanced the ExOne Metal Designlab printer and X1F superior furnace in partnership with Rapidia. In 2020, EOS shaped a partnership with A&M Engineering Experiment Station to paintings at the growing sectors.
Competitive Landscape
The 3-D printing metal market is highly competitive and consolidated with the presence of global companies, contributing to the significant share in the market growth. In addition, some of the key players contributing to the growth of the market are Arcam AB, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Materialise NV, 3D Systems Corporation, Voxeljet AG, Hoganas AB, Sandvik AB, GKN PLC, ExOne GmbH, and others. The major players are adopting various new strategies to dominate the market, such as launching new products, acquisitions and collaborations, contributing to the growth of the 3-D printing metal market globally.
