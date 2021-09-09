Infor and convrg.ai Announce a Dynamic AI led Interoperability Collaboration
convrge.ai an AI driven unified engagement platform will collaborate with Infor the industry cloud company to introduce Infor products and partner servicesLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- convrg.ai, an AI-driven unified engagement platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Infor, the industry cloud company, to work collaboratively to introduce Infor Products and Partner services to customers.
On April 5, 2021, the “information blocking” requirements of The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) Cures Act Final Rule came into effect requiring that providers make all health data electronically accessible to patients. If providers are non-compliant, patients can submit a report of information blocking to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the provider may be subject to penalties of up to $1M per violation. As stated by Dr. Alice Jacobs, co-founder and CEO of convrg.ai, “Given the mandates in place, EHR platforms have launched capabilities to meet the requirements; however, none of them meet the need for providers or patients which is to have all of their third-party data coordinated into a linked set of experiences that can be actioned upon.”
Infor Cloverleaf is an industry-leading interoperability platform that enables the efficient exchange of data sources across the technology ecosystem. convrg.ai weaves together consent and engagement data to create an experience map showing where and how consenting patients engage outside of their traditional provider activity. “We are excited about the significant opportunities our collaboration with converg.ai opens up for our customers. Infor Cloverleaf’s unparalleled experience and tools to connect today’s Healthcare infrastructure with the new world of FHIR based healthcare APIs and web services will provide our joint customers unparalleled capabilities. This collaboration delivers innovative patient engagement experiences through a Digital Front-Door strategy, which many healthcare systems are pursuing to improve the digital patient experience and improve patient outcomes via an integrated multi-channel experience,” said Austin Awes, vice president, Healthcare Interoperability, Infor. convrg.ai applies artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to drive change in patient behaviors by meeting the patients where they are in the way that works best for them, all in a secure and compliant way. With consumers’ growing digital desensitization, the fragmentation of health apps has created additional barriers for consumers to access insights, even for the most digital-savvy user. When applied to the challenge of improving today’s population health initiatives, convrg.ai accelerates outreach, from diabetes to cancer screening and intervention, from clinical trials education and recruitment to chronic care management. By accelerating compliance with recent ONC Health IT mandates, organizations increase transparency and access to medical records and communication with care teams. A key differentiator is to engage consumers through channels they already rely on for everyday communication in a way that provides a continuous journey between channels to elicit positive impact and action.
About convrg.ai
convrg.ai is an AI-driven unified engagement platform that accelerates engagement by linking experiences. Consumer engagement is riddled by blindspots when it comes to behavioral data, limitations when it comes to timely access to consumers' preferred communication channels, and guesswork when it comes to execution and tracking.
Our AI-driven unified engagement platform removes those obstacles by integrating consumer engagement data both within and across organizations, providing access to consumers through the full range of current and emerging communications channels, and leveraging AI to orchestrate targeted, personalized engagement to do what was, until now, impossible.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
