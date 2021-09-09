Arrest Made in Armed Offenses in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First, Fifth, and Sixth Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to armed offenses that occurred in the District.
First District
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Sunday, August 29, 2021, at approximately 10:03 am, the suspects approached the victim, at an ATM, in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandish a handgun and demanded money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-122-638
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, August 30, 2021, at approximately 2:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim, at an ATM, in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandish a handgun and demanded money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-123-274
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Sunday, September 5, 2021, at approximately 1:14 am, the suspects approached the victims, who were seated inside of a vehicle in the 1300 block of I Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns, assaulted one of the victims and took the victims’ property. The suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-126-432
Fifth District
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Thursday, April 29, 2021, at approximately 7:53 pm, four suspects approached the victims in the 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and shot at the two victims. Neither victim was injured as a result. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21-054-838
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at approximately 10:15 pm, Fifth District units responded to the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the sound of gunshots. An adult male victim was located suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. CCN: 21-071-025
- Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Thursday, July 22, 2021, at approximately 7:34 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the other suspect took the victim’s property. A struggle ensued and the armed suspect shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
CCN: 21-101-318
- Previously, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of North Dinwiddie, VA, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) in reference to this offense.
- Carrying a Pistol Without a License: On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at approximately 4:14 pm, during an investigation it was determined that the suspect was in possession of a firearm, in the 400 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The suspect was arrested on the scene. CCN: 21-127-775
Sixth District
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at approximately 12:35 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-127-443
On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 23 year-old Tyrell Morris, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Five Counts of Armed Robbery (Gun), three counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.
These cases remain under investigation.
