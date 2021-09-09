IASA HIRES JAMES JENKINS, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IASA recently hired tenured business development executive James Jenkins as business development director, replacing Chuck Gunkel who retires September 10. A key member of the association’s leadership team, James is responsible for industry relations and key non-dues revenue streams, including enterprise and event sponsorships and exhibit sales. His main areas of focus center around IASA’s signature annual event, IASA Xchange™ and its semi-annual virtual conferences, IASA Xchange™ lite, ensuring we provide lasting value to members, attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors alike.
James has over 20 years of consultative selling business development experience in multifamily housing, hospitality, and association industries. Most recently, he served as vice president of business development for Zonetail, Inc. Previously, he served in various leadership roles with the Asian American Hotel Owner’s Association for nearly 15 years.
“We are excited to have James as a part of the IASA team,” stated Kerry Crockett, MBA, CAE, CMP, DES, CEO of IASA. “With a long and successful track record in business development, including a long tenure in the non-profit association industry, James will make a wonderful addition to our growing team, as we collectively work to reposition the IASA for a strong and prosperous future.”
