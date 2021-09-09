IASA HIRES JAMES JENKINS, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IASA recently hired tenured business development executive James Jenkins as business development director, replacing Chuck Gunkel who retires September 10. A key member of the association’s leadership team, James is responsible for industry relations and key non-dues revenue streams, including enterprise and event sponsorships and exhibit sales. His main areas of focus center around IASA’s signature annual event, IASA Xchange™ and its semi-annual virtual conferences, IASA Xchange™ lite, ensuring we provide lasting value to members, attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors alike.

James has over 20 years of consultative selling business development experience in multifamily housing, hospitality, and association industries. Most recently, he served as vice president of business development for Zonetail, Inc. Previously, he served in various leadership roles with the Asian American Hotel Owner’s Association for nearly 15 years.

“We are excited to have James as a part of the IASA team,” stated Kerry Crockett, MBA, CAE, CMP, DES, CEO of IASA. “With a long and successful track record in business development, including a long tenure in the non-profit association industry, James will make a wonderful addition to our growing team, as we collectively work to reposition the IASA for a strong and prosperous future.”

IASA is a non-profit, education association that promotes and encourages the knowledge of insurance professionals, and industry partners by facilitating the exchange of ideas and information. IASA is one of the insurance industry's largest, and most well-represented trade associations. IASA’s membership consists of thousands of individual members and nationally recognized insurance companies of all types (Property & Casualty, Life, Health, Fraternal, HMO and others), as well as industry partners serving the insurance industry, regulators, and other organizations more broadly representative of the financial services industry, including banks and investment brokerage firms. In addition to its annual conference, IASA supports 24 regional chapters, a wide variety of online learning opportunities and publishes two textbooks, Life & Health Insurance Accounting and Property & Casualty Insurance Accounting. To find out more about IASA, visit our website at www.iasa.org.

