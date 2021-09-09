IASA SELECTS ANNUAL VOLUNTEER AWARD RECIPIENTS
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IASA announced its newly selected volunteer award recipients during its recent annual conference, IASA Xchange™, which was held online this year due to Hurricane Ida. The award winners were recognized before the membership during the Business Meeting.
New volunteer award recipients were nominated and selected by their peers based on their leadership roles and engagement in the association. They each represent dedicated professionals with a passion for giving back to the association, their peers, and the industry.
The 2020-2021 volunteer award winners include:
Darin Reffitt, Volunteer of the Year Award
Wesley McLeod, New Volunteer of the Year Award
Jessica Greisch, Outstanding Service to a Chapter
“This year’s slate of volunteer awardees represents the best of volunteer engagement and leadership in the association,” stated Kerry Crockett, MBA, CAE, CMP, DES, CEO of IASA. “These members demonstrate tireless dedication to IASA, going above and beyond the typical volunteer role expectations. We are grateful for their participation and commitment to excellence.”
About IASA
For almost 100 years, IASA -- a non-profit 501(c)(3) -- has served as the trusted source for knowledge and innovation that guides the community of insurance professionals. IASA fosters an environment of selfless engagement, inclusivity, and conviction, advancing careers and personal growth for its members and constituents. It produces the best education and learning opportunities in an open and sharing environment through exceptional leadership that promotes excellence, collaboration, innovation, and community engagement. Its community roots, consisting of thousands of members and insurance constituents, in addition to 24 national chapters, runs deep with a mission to accelerate professional growth to shape, influence, elevate and strengthen the insurance industry. Its vision is to be the definitive source of trusted knowledge, credible collaboration, and common business interests, that drives future industry innovation through the practice and alliance of insurance professionals. To find out more about IASA, visit the website at www.iasa.org.
