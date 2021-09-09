IASA ELECTS NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE 2021-2022 YEAR
DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IASA announced its newly elected Board of Directors (BOD) during its recent annual conference, IASA Xchange™, which was held online this year due to Hurricane Ida. The new BOD was presented before the membership during the Business Meeting.
New BOD members were nominated and elected by their peers based on their leadership roles in the association, their member firms, and the industry. They each represent dedicated professionals with a passion for giving back to their industry, while investing in the professional association that represents their interests and career. The elections were conducted according to the Bylaws over a four-week process.
The 2021-2022 BOD includes:
Scott McEntee, Incoming Board Chair, 2021-2022
Jason Nickles, Incoming Board Chair-elect, 2021-2022
Phil Iaccarino, Incoming Secretary-Treasurer, 2021-2022
Ryan Hanson, Incoming Board Director, 2021 - 2023
Terry Olejnik, Incoming Board Director, 2021 - 2023
Rod Van Genderen, Incoming Board Director, 2021 - 2023
Doug Ramsey, 2020 - 2022
Ann Wiesler, 2020 - 2022
“We are excited to install the new Board,” stated Kerry Crockett, MBA, CAE, CMP, DES, CEO of IASA. “This is an exciting time for IASA, as we recently redefined the association’s mission, vision, and values to better position the association and its members for the future. The new BOD will have an integral part in implementing the new vision.”
The term for the new BOD ends June 8, 2022.
About IASA
For almost 100 years, IASA -- a non-profit 501(c)(3) -- has served as the trusted source for knowledge and innovation that guides the community of insurance professionals. IASA fosters an environment of selfless engagement, inclusivity, and conviction, advancing careers and personal growth for its members and constituents. It produces the best education and learning opportunities in an open and sharing environment through exceptional leadership that promotes excellence, collaboration, innovation, and community engagement. Its community roots, consisting of thousands of members and insurance constituents, in addition to 24 national chapters, runs deep with a mission to accelerate professional growth to shape, influence, elevate and strengthen the insurance industry. Its vision is to be the definitive source of trusted knowledge, credible collaboration, and common business interests, that drives future industry innovation through the practice and alliance of insurance professionals. To find out more about IASA, visit the website at www.iasa.org.
###
IASA Communications
New BOD members were nominated and elected by their peers based on their leadership roles in the association, their member firms, and the industry. They each represent dedicated professionals with a passion for giving back to their industry, while investing in the professional association that represents their interests and career. The elections were conducted according to the Bylaws over a four-week process.
The 2021-2022 BOD includes:
Scott McEntee, Incoming Board Chair, 2021-2022
Jason Nickles, Incoming Board Chair-elect, 2021-2022
Phil Iaccarino, Incoming Secretary-Treasurer, 2021-2022
Ryan Hanson, Incoming Board Director, 2021 - 2023
Terry Olejnik, Incoming Board Director, 2021 - 2023
Rod Van Genderen, Incoming Board Director, 2021 - 2023
Doug Ramsey, 2020 - 2022
Ann Wiesler, 2020 - 2022
“We are excited to install the new Board,” stated Kerry Crockett, MBA, CAE, CMP, DES, CEO of IASA. “This is an exciting time for IASA, as we recently redefined the association’s mission, vision, and values to better position the association and its members for the future. The new BOD will have an integral part in implementing the new vision.”
The term for the new BOD ends June 8, 2022.
About IASA
For almost 100 years, IASA -- a non-profit 501(c)(3) -- has served as the trusted source for knowledge and innovation that guides the community of insurance professionals. IASA fosters an environment of selfless engagement, inclusivity, and conviction, advancing careers and personal growth for its members and constituents. It produces the best education and learning opportunities in an open and sharing environment through exceptional leadership that promotes excellence, collaboration, innovation, and community engagement. Its community roots, consisting of thousands of members and insurance constituents, in addition to 24 national chapters, runs deep with a mission to accelerate professional growth to shape, influence, elevate and strengthen the insurance industry. Its vision is to be the definitive source of trusted knowledge, credible collaboration, and common business interests, that drives future industry innovation through the practice and alliance of insurance professionals. To find out more about IASA, visit the website at www.iasa.org.
###
IASA Communications
IASA
+1 520-907-1977
email us here